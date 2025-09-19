The San Francisco 49ers were led by Mac Jones on offense in Week 2 against the New Orleans Saints, as Brock Purdy was sidelined with injuries. Jones helped the 49ers get a win, and he played well throughout the course of the game. There's a good chance that Jones could start again in Week 3 against the Arizona Cardinals, and the team has belief that he can get them a win again.

Jones has had an up-and-down career through five seasons, and nobody knows him better than former Alabama football head coach Nick Saban. In an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, Saban spoke highly of Jones and believes he still has some good football ahead of him.

“Mac is very smart, wants to get it right,” Saban said. “When you have a guy like that, they want to be around the coach that can help them understand what's expected of them on every play in the game. He definitely has that now, and he's playing well. He played well for us because he had that with us, and I think the guy can have a great career.”

"Mac Jones played well for the 49ers.. He's very smart and he wants to get it right.. I think he can have a good career" ~ Coach Saban#PMSLive pic.twitter.com/UODm7bO5XF — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 19, 2025

Jones played for the Jacksonville Jaguars last season and was the starter for the last few games after Trevor Lawrence suffered an injury. He finished the season with 1,672 passing yards, eight touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Before that, he was with the New England Patriots for three seasons, but the team moved on from him because of inconsistencies.

The 49ers signed Jones as a backup in the offseason, and he has already had an opportunity to show that he is still capable of leading an offense.

Purdy says that he will be a game-time decision for Week 3, so Jones will need to stay prepared just in case he isn't able to go with his toe and shoulder injury.