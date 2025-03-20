The San Francisco 49ers had a disappointing 2024 season. San Francisco had hopes of making the Super Bowl, but only managed six wins and missed the playoffs. Now the 49ers have to regroup and add talent around their young offensive core. San Francisco still has one big advantage over other teams — head coach Kyle Shanahan.

49ers backup QB Mac Jones had nothing but good things to say about Kyle Shanahan in a recent interview.

“Obviously, this was a spot I felt comfortable,” Jones said. “I feel like there's a lot of good people here, a lot of winners here. So really, just wanted to surround myself with winners.”

Jones understands that the 49ers have been consistently good because of coach Shanahan.

“It's a proven system,” Jones continued. “I know Brock personally, and he's done a great job and played really good football in the NFL. So I've been really watching him from afar on game film and stuff, and just want to learn from him and be a sponge. Obviously, Kyle and his resume speaks for itself. He's done a great job in the NFL, and he always produces each year, and that's something that I want to be around.”

Jones signed with the 49ers on a two-year deal worth $7 million.

Jones spent the 2024 season as the backup to Trevor Lawrence in Jacksonville after parting ways with New England.

Now he will learn from an offensive genius in Kyle Shanahan and provide depth behind Brock Purdy.

Could a Brock Purdy extension be coming soon after 49ers' roster purge?

The 49ers and Brock Purdy could be closing in on a contract extension.

San Francisco has already made it clear that bringing Purdy back on a long-term contract is their top priority this offseason.

49ers insider Nick Wagoner explained that San Francisco's recent roster purge happen in part to prepare for Purdy's extension.

“At least part of the Niners' roster purge can be attributed to the looming mega-contract extension expected for quarterback Brock Purdy,” Wagoner wrote. “Those negotiations are underway, but nothing seems imminent just yet.”

Wagoner added that both sides have set a soft deadline at the start of the team's offseason program in the middle of April.

Negotiations could certainly last longer than that, but it seems both sides hope a deal can be reached by then.

Otherwise, the 49ers will likely wait until after the 2025 NFL Draft.