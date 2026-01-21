After suffering a lopsided loss to the Seattle Seahawks in the Divisional Round of the 2026 NFL Playoffs, fans of the San Francisco 49ers have begun to look toward the future for how John Lynch can improve the team this spring.

On paper, the 49ers will receive some pretty major upgrades simply by getting healthy, as they lost many of their top players, fromNick Bosa, to George Kittle, Mykel Williams, and beyond, to injuries over the course of the season but with another taste of success in the most competitive division in all of football, Kyle Shanahan's squad can't simply rest on their laurels and hope that close games break their way in the pursuit of a Super Bowl win.

One question the 49ers must address over the next two months before free agency opens up is the future of backup quarterback Mac Jones, the fifth-year quarterback who became a very attractive trade target after a series of strong starts in relief of an injured Brock Purdy.

Taking to social media to celebrate his first and potentially only season with the 49ers, Jones shared a few memories from his season in San Francisco, which got fans thinking about where he could play next.

Could Jones return to the 49ers in 2026? Sure, he is without a doubt one of the best backup quarterbacks in the NFL, and after signing a two-year, $7 million contract with the team last spring, he's also one of the best value players in the league, too. Still, if a team comes calling with a Day 2 draft pick burning a hole in their pocket, Lynch will have to think long and hard about Jones' future with the team, and how he could parlay a few games of action into a quality piece for the future.