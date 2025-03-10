The Green Bay Packers made a big splash in free agency on Monday as they are signing former San Francisco 49ers guard Aaron Banks. Banks was the top available guard in free agency, and he should provide a big boost to the Packers' offensive line. Banks has spent his entire career with the 49ers, but he is now on the move from San Francisco to Green Bay.

“The top guard is off the market: Sources say #49ers G Aaron Banks is expected to sign with the #Packers, as QB Jordan Love gets another bodyguard,” Ian Rapoport said in a post.