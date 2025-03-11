After watching many of their former stalwarts leave in free agency, the San Francisco 49ers have another former Pro Bowler hitting the open market by their own choice, releasing nine-time Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszcyk in the pursuit of saving some money against the cap.
Breaking the news on social media, ESPN's Adam Schefter did note that Juszcyk plans to keep playing; it just likely won't be in San Francisco.
“Source: 49ers informed nine-time Pro-Bowl fullback Kyle Juszcyk tonight that he is being released,” Adam Schefter wrote. “He is set to hit free agency and wants to continue playing.“
This is a developing story.