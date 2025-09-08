It wasn't always pretty, but the San Francisco 49ers got their 2025 season off on the right foot on Sunday in a critical divisional matchup against the Seattle Seahawks. Thanks to some unsung heroes covering up some injury issues, the 49ers were able to squeak out a 17-13 victory on the road.

On Monday morning, Kyle Shanahan and company got some security on the offensive line in front of Brock Purdy. Right tackle Colton McKivitz inked a three-year, $45 million contract with $27 million guaranteed, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“49ers and starting right tackle Colton McKivitz have reached agreement on a three-year, $45 million extension including $27 million guaranteed, per Doug Hendrickson and CJ LaBoy of @wass_football,” Schefter reported on X, formerly Twitter. “McKivitz was in the last year of his deal, and he now is contractually tied to San Francisco through the 2028 season.”

McKivitz made his 40th start for the 49ers in his career on Sunday, including starting all 34 games in the last two seasons for Shanahan and company. Now, a key piece of this offensive line is in the Bay Area for the foreseeable future.

