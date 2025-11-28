The city of Chicago can't get enough of Pope Leo, especially the White Sox. Certainly, his holiness has been swarmed with a vast array of gifts from each Chicago team. However, it is the White Sox that go the extra mile.

On Thanksgiving, Pope Leo received a truly special gem on a flight to Turkey, per CBS News. It turns out CBS News foreign correspondent Chris Livesay was on the flight when he saw Pope Leo. Before the eyes of the other passengers, he presented the Pope with a bat that once belonged to White Sox legend Nellie Fox.

En route to Turkey, Pope Leo was gifted a bat once owned by Chicago White Sox legend Nellie Fox. CBS News foreign correspondent @SayChrisLive gave him the bat – a family heirloom – during the flight after some relatives encouraged him to give it to the pontiff, who is an avid… pic.twitter.com/jjOkpzAQye — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 27, 2025

Foxx played for Chicago for 14 seasons from 1950 to 1963 as the starting second baseman. During that stretch, he won the 1959 American League MVP Award. It was during that year that the South Siders made it to the World Series before losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Additionally, Foxx won three Gold Glove Awards and made it to 12 All-Star games.

Pope Leo hails from the Chicago area and was an avowed White Sox fan. After he became Pope, old footage circulated of him attending Game 1 of the 2005 World Series. He was sitting in Section 140, Row 19, Seat 2 at Rate Field, formerly Comiskey Park and U.S. Cellular Field.

It was during that World Series when Chicago swept the Houston Astros and won its first title since 1917.

Other ways the White Sox have honored Pope Leo

The South Side has celebrated Pope Leo in distinct ways. For instance, there is a mural near Section 140 in his honor where he sat during the World Series.

Plus, there is a graphic nearby that shows him waving, and the mural features a screenshot of him caught on camera during the World Series game. Additionally, a hat and jersey were sent to the Vatican, and merchandise featuring his image has been on sale.

For all the talk about which Chicago team tries to take him, he will forever be a South Sider.