San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir took an eye-opening shot at Jaxon Smith-Njigba when reacting to DK Metcalf's trade request. The Seahawks star wideout stunned many when expressing his desire to leave San Francisco's NFC West rival earlier on Wednesday. The 27-year-old is a two-time Pro Bowler and has recorded over 1,000 yards receiving more than three times in his career. Metcalf has one year left on his current deal as a potential move to a new franchise looms.

Lenoir, one of the 49ers' most reliable defensive backs over the past few years, reacted to the drama in Seattle with a shot during a live stream that will draw even more attention to the next clash between the NFC West heavyweights.

“Y’all cannot let DK (Metcalf) leave. How am I going to have fun out there? Njigba he be crying all day. That’s all he do is cry. ‘Ref he holding, he holding ref. Oh no, don’t hurt me.’ Crybaby. Bro, I’m not worried about JSN. He knows that. Back to DK, they can’t let you leave, man, unless you want to be a Niner.”

Deommodore Lenoir added some more fuel to the 49ers-Seahawks rivalry

As if the 49ers and Seahawks did not have enough reason to hate each other. The two have been a part of one of the most heated rivalries in the NFL this century. Plenty of iconic moments and fights have happened between these powers. The height of rivalry so far took place when San Francisco visited Seattle in the 2014 NFC Championship game. The epic clash ended in a heartbreaking 23-17 loss for the 49ers, which led to Richard Sherman's iconic postgame taunt of Michael Crabtree. San Francisco went on to beat Seattle in their next playoff meeting almost a decade later in 2023 in a 41-23 blowout.

Lenoir was also in a recent scuffle of his own with the divisional rival last season. It wasn't with Jaxon Smith-Njigba, but the Seahawks wideout will be looking to single out San Francisco's DB after these comments. The 23-year-old is heading into his third year after his first 1,000+ yard season and is one of the young wideout stars in the league. While Njigba often lines up in the slot, Lenoir has the versatility to guard him all over the field. So, if Metcalf does leave Seattle, fireworks will likely ensue between the team's new best receiver and the 49ers' most reliable cornerback.

Overall, Deommodore Lenoir did not need to call out Jaxon Smith-Njigba. He was simply live-streaming and reacting to the news about DK Metcalf. But the four-year pro added more fuel to this rivalry's fire. And that is exactly why fans are always drawn to the clashes between these two franchises.