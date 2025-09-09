The San Francisco 49ers got an important win in Week 1 of the regular season. San Francisco beat Seattle 17-13 thanks to a game-winning touchdown catch from backup tight end Jake Tonges. But the 49ers had to make some tough choices on Tuesday as they prepare for the rest of the season. That included parting ways with one special teams player.

The 49ers are waiving kicker Jake Moody after his rough Week 1 performance, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.

Moody had a dreadful performance in Week 1. He hit the upright on a 27-yard attempt late in the second quarter. He also had a 36-yard attempt blocked during the second half. But Moody did manage a 32-yard field goal that tied the game late.

San Francisco drafted Moody in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft. They shocked the NFL world by using a top-100 pick on a special teams player.

That selection went from bad to worse after Moody began struggling early in his career.

Moody has been on the hot seat in San Francisco ever since his rookie season. He had an excellent rookie campaign during the regular season. But he missed two field goals and one extra-point attempt during the playoffs.

Moody did not play much better in 2024. He missed 11 kicks during the 2024 regular season, only one of which was an extra-point attempt.

So it was no secret that the pressure was on Moody heading into the 2025 season.

Despite all of the signs, 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan still threw his support behind Moody after Sunday's important win.

“Obviously, I was disappointed that we missed two field goals,” Shanahan said. “We missed one which was a big miss, especially we were inside the 10… Then the next one [Julian] Love made a hell of a move. … We got to clean up that protection. That’s everyone there. That one wasn’t Jake, that’s just the whole operation. But yeah, we’ve got to do better.”

49ers fans can expect their team to work out new kickers during the next few days of practice. But the competition will have to be a quick one.

The 49ers need to find a new answer at kicker before their Week 2 matchup against the Saints.