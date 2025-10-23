The San Francisco 49ers (5-2) are preparing for their Week 8 matchup against the Houston Texans (2-4) at NRG Stadium with uncertainty surrounding two offensive players, quarterback Brock Purdy and wide receiver Ricky Pearsall.

Purdy continues to recover from a turf toe injury that has sidelined him for most of the 2025 season. The 25-year-old quarterback, who first suffered the injury in Week 1 against the Seattle Seahawks, has not participated in a full practice since September 26. After initially missing two weeks, he returned in Week 4 against the Jacksonville Jaguars but aggravated the toe, forcing another extended absence.

The injury has proven more severe than anticipated, with Purdy missing five of the last six games. He was a limited participant in Wednesday’s practice for the second consecutive week, but remains unlikely to play on Sunday.

Article Continues Below

If Purdy is unable to suit up, Mac Jones will start for the sixth straight game. The former New England Patriots quarterback has gone 4-1 as a starter, completing 130 of 194 passes for 1,404 yards, six touchdowns, and four interceptions. His 67% completion rate and 85.8 passer rating have kept San Francisco’s offense steady despite injuries across the roster.

Meanwhile, second-year wide receiver Ricky Pearsall remains out with a knee injury that has now extended into a fourth week. Pearsall injured his knee during the Week 4 loss to Jacksonville, initially believed to be a minor PCL issue. However, the recovery has stretched beyond the expected two-to-three-week window. The 24-year-old has missed every practice session since and is again not participating this week, making another absence on Sunday highly probable.

Before his injury, Pearsall had emerged as the team’s leading receiver, recording 20 catches for 327 yards (16.4 yards per reception) and ranking among the NFL’s top five receivers in advanced efficiency metrics. His absence has opened opportunities for Jauan Jennings, Kendrick Bourne, Demarcus Robinson, and others, while George Kittle’s return from a hamstring injury has strengthened the offense, particularly in the running game.