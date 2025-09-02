The San Francisco 49ers are banged up at the wide receiver position. That is well known as the 2025 regular season begins this week. On Tuesday, the Niners made a move featuring a wide receiver that could be labeled as confusing.

Russell Gage has been a receiver in the NFL since 2018. He played for the Atlanta Falcons for four seasons and then went to a divisional rival, Tampa Bay, for two seasons. Gage has been with the Niners since November of last season. He was recently re-signed to the active roster after not making the team's initial 53-man roster. However, this re-signing did not last long as the 49ers are once again releasing Gage.

It does not end here.

Article Continues Below

The Niners are hoping to add him to the practice squad and then activate him against the Seahawks ahead of their game in Week 1. That is, of course, he does not sign with another team.

The situation is complicated, as the Niners seem to be scrambling to figure out their receiver room. Brandon Aiyuk will miss the start of the season recovering from a Torn ACL, while Jauan Jennings is dealing with a calf injury. The good news is that Jennings returned to practice. Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Sky Moore, Jordan Watkins, and Jacob Cowing are the only 5 receivers on the 53-man roster as of now. If Jennings is somehow unable to play on Sunday, then the Niners better hope they have a plan if Gage signs elsewhere. With the current situation at receiver for the Niners, re-signing to the practice squad may benefit him.

Kendrick Bourne recently visited the Niners, among other teams. According to NBC, the Niners made him an offer. This could be why the Niners are releasing Gage, but there is even a chance both of them are suiting up for SF on Sunday.