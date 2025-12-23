The San Francisco 49ers are continuing their strong December run on Monday night, rarely needing their punter while controlling the game against the Indianapolis Colts. The Week 16 49ers-Colts matchup is currently at 46–27 following a pick-six by Dee Winters—75 yards to the house with less than four minutes left on the clock—on Monday Night Football, with San Francisco dictating the tempo through efficient offense, sustained defensive pressure, and effective control of field position.

The dominance by the offense has kept 49ers punter Thomas Morstead glued to the sideline. Morstead has not recorded a punt all month, a remarkable stat that underscores how consistently the 49ers have stayed ahead of the chains. The offense has sustained long drives, avoided negative plays, and consistently finished possessions, leaving little work for the veteran specialist.

San Francisco’s early control set the tone. After Indianapolis opened the game with a touchdown, the 49ers responded quickly and never relinquished momentum. Brock Purdy connected with Christian McCaffrey for multiple scores as San Francisco built an early lead and steadily expanded it throughout the night. The offense continued to strike in rhythm, while the defense limited explosive plays and forced the Colts to work for every yard.

As the lead grew, Morstead remained active in an unusual way. The NFL highlighted the moment during the ESPN broadcast, showcasing how rare the situation has become for the 49ers punter during this December stretch. The league shared the clip on its official X (formerly known as Twitter), emphasizing the punter staying loose despite not being called into action.

“Thomas Morstead keeping busy on the sideline since he hasn’t punted in the month of December 😂”

The scene served as a lighthearted snapshot of a broader trend. The 49ers’ ability to control games has rendered special teams an afterthought—a luxury few teams enjoy this late in the season. With momentum building and execution remaining sharp, San Francisco continues to resemble a team peaking at the right time, as they capture their 11th win of the season and fifth in a row.