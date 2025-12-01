Football is a violent sport, but even then, things can still go off the rails. After Sunday's game between AFC South rivals Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars, a player claimed that someone from the other side threatened to kill him during the contest.

Tennessee running back Julius Chestnut appeared to have gotten the ire of Jacksonville punter Logan Cooke, who was seen during the game's broadcast charging at Chestnut after a punt.

Not the best look, but here's what happened on the second scrum today between the #Titans and Jaguars. Logan Cooke rushed Julius Chestnut after the punt, and the two tangled with a mass of other players.pic.twitter.com/LG0tFgb2wB — Blaine Kellar (@sports_bk) November 30, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I was just trying to play hard, and he came up to me and said he was going to kill me,” Chestnut said, per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN). “So I don't know what made him do that.”

Added Chestnut: “That was surprising to me. I ain't never seen nothing like that before.”

The heated encounter between Chestnut and Cooke resulted in two unnecessary roughing penalties handed to both teams. Tennessee safety Mike Brown was thrown out of the game, while Cooke and Jags long snapper Ross Matiscik were flagged.

As for the game, it was a one-sided affair in favor of the Jaguars, who crushed Tennessee to the tune of a 25-3 score.

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence showed the way for his team, as he went 16-of-27 for 229 passing yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions. Meanwhile, Titans rookie signal-caller Cam Ward threw for just 141 passing yards with zero touchdowns on a 24-of-38 clip.

The Titans, who dropped to 1-11, are already eliminated from contention for a spot in the NFL playoffs. They will again seek that elusive win No. 2 in Week 14 against the Cleveland Browns at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland.