After a tough injury, San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle struggled with emotions. But got plenty of support from his teammates. And he also said the Achilles tear was the best-case scenario, according to a post on X by Matt Barrows.

“George Kittle said his Achilles tear was a best-case scenario: up high toward the soleus muscle.

“I had a clean tear. They didn’t have to drill into my heel. And where the repair was was where there’s more blood flow. So it takes some time off the recovery time.”

49ers TE George Kittle optimisic about his recovery

Kitlte said Dr. Neal ElAttrache offered a positive take, according to apnews.com.

“My recovery — when I’ll be running, when I’ll be ready to go play again — he’s very excited about it,” Kittle said. “So that puts me in a really good mood. It’s not as bad as other ones.”

If the mental aspect helps, Kittle could beat the recovery timeline. He even received a helping hand from 49ers owner Jed York.

“Getting his support was absolutely fantastic,” Kittle said. “Just the fact that the team owner comes down to come give his condolences to you. And just like stays there for you. Just really means what kind of place this is, and the people that are in this building. And it makes me really happy to be a Niner.”

Kittle’s absence showed up in the playoffs. The 49ers came apart at the seams in an embarrassing 41-6 loss to the Seahawks.

He wasn’t the only one missing. Other star players like linebacker Fred Warner and defensive end Nick Bosa didn’t even make it to the postseason for the 49ers. Still, San Francisco managed to have a solid season under the coaching prowess of Kyle Shanahan. If Shanahan could only unlock the key that keeps his team healthy.

The magic ran out against the Seahawks, who will play the Los Angeles Rams for the NFC Championship on Sunday.