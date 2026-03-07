After years of kicker woes, the San Francisco 49ers appear to believe they have found their guy ahead of 2026 free agency. The Niners retained Eddy Pineiro for years to come before he had a chance to hit the open market.

The 49ers and Pineiro agreed on a four-year, $17 million deal on Saturday, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported. The deal includes $10 million guaranteed.

Pineiro's new deal is now the eighth-highest in the league among kickers, according to Over the Cap. His $10 million guaranteed amount is the 11th-most in the NFL.

San Francisco signed Pineiro ahead of Week 2, after it released former third-round draft pick Jake Moody. Pineiro responded with the best year of his career, hitting a career-high 96.6 percent of his field goals, including 6-for-7 from 50 yards or more. The Florida alum also drilled a career-long 59-yarder in a Week 5 win over the Los Angeles Rams.

Article Continues Below

Pineiro's career year now has him as the second-most accurate kicker in NFL history, according to Pro Football Reference. His career 89.677 percent clip only trails Los Angeles Chargers kicker Cameron Dicker since the league began tracking the stat in 1938.

Although Pineiro began the 2024 season as a free agent, he would have been one of the most coveted kickers in the 2026 offseason. He had an estimated market value of $21 million on Spotrac before re-signing with the 49ers.

The deal does not limit the 49ers much in free agency. San Francisco still has the 11th-most cap space in the league, per Over the Cap, giving it a lot of flexibility once the negotiating window opens on Monday.