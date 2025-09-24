The San Francisco 49ers are bracing for life without Nick Bosa after the 49ers' star defensive end suffered another season-ending ACL tear. The injury, confirmed by head coach Kyle Shanahan, marks the third significant knee injury of Bosa’s football career and raises long-term questions about his future with the franchise.

Bosa, 27, had been playing at an elite level with two sacks and a near 22 percent pass rush win rate through the early part of the season. In wins against Seattle and New Orleans, he delivered game-sealing sacks that showcased his impact on a defense built around his presence. Since 2019, San Francisco is 65-32 when Bosa plays and 6-12 when he does not.

Shanahan admitted there is no easy solution. “You don’t just replace a guy like Nick,” he said. “When you lose your better players, it gets harder. I expect all of our players to get better as the year goes on, but this will be more by committee than any individual.”

Nick Bosa's surgery history complicates things for the 49ers

Bosa has endured a string of injuries dating back to high school, including multiple ACL tears and a core muscle procedure at Ohio State. Bay Area surgeon Dan Solomon explained that revisions on the same knee pose added challenges. The tunnels drilled into bone during prior operations may limit options for grafts and anchor points strong enough to withstand the demands of an NFL edge rusher.

The good news, according to Shanahan, is that Bosa’s latest tear was isolated without damage to other ligaments, which should ease recovery. Still, his medical history makes it difficult for San Francisco to project his availability beyond this year.

The 49ers gain nearly $7 million in future cap relief through an insurance clause, but the financial benefit comes at the cost of losing the 2022 NFL Defensive Player of the Year. San Francisco must now lean heavily on younger edge rushers like rookie Mykel Williams and veterans Bryce Huff and Sam Okuayinonu.

Shanahan did not rule out exploring a trade, but stressed that any move must make sense for both sides. For now, the 49ers’ championship hopes will depend on whether their depth and defensive scheme can withstand the absence of one of football’s premier pass rushers.