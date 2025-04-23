The San Francisco 49ers have shed a lot of talent this offseason as they prepare to hand star quarterback Brock Purdy a massive contract extension. And according to a recent report, it sounds like the two sides are closing in on a deal that would end up making Purdy one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Purdy has gone from being selected with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft to one of the top passers in the league in a short period of time, and he very nearly led the 49ers to a Super Bowl victory in his first full season as the team's starter under center. With Purdy entering the final year of contract, he's due for a raise, and it appears as if he will be receiving it in the very near future from San Francisco's front office.

“The San Francisco 49ers and Brock Purdy are inching closer to a long-term extension, according to sources close to the situation. The contract is expected to include an average annual value that ranks in the top 10 in the NFL (and at Purdy’s position),” Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported.

49ers close to securing Brock Purdy's future with the team

Purdy has established himself as one of the best quarterbacks in the league, proving that his meteoric rise was not a fluke. Even though San Francisco struggled in 2024, it wasn't because of Purdy, who managed to weather a fierce storm of injuries to throw for 3,864 yards and 20 touchdowns over 15 games before his own season was cut short due to right shoulder and elbow injuries he suffered.

With Purdy in the building for the team's voluntary offseason program, it appears that there's momentum for a deal to get done between these two sides before things get truly dicey. And when all is said and done, the expectation is that Purdy will receive a staggering raise from his four-year, $3.7 million rookie contract.