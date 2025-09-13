The San Francisco 49ers already ruled Brock Purdy out for Week 2, forcing them to turn to Mac Jones at quarterback. With rookie Kurtis Rourke still recovering from a torn ACL, the team elevated former UFL MVP Adrian Martinez to its active roster.

The 49ers signed Martinez to their practice squad after he was released by the New York Jets during final roster cuts. They elevated him to their active roster on Saturday, according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

Since turning professional in 2023, Martinez has yet to play an NFL snap. He began his career with the Detroit Lions, but was released before the start of the 2023 season. Martinez went on to play for the Birmingham Stallions of the UFL in 2023, with whom he won the league's MVP award.

Martinez returned to the NFL in 2024 and spent the entire season on the New York Jets' practice squad. Although the team seemed inclined to keep him on its practice squad for another year, the 49ers scooped him up first following preseason injuries to Tanner Mordecai and Carter Bradley.

If there was a time for Martinez to make his official NFL debut, it would be in Week 2. The Nebraska and Kansas State alum is higher on the depth chart than he has been before in his career and is just a few turns away from seeing the field.

49ers look to move to 2-0 without Brock Purdy

The 49ers enter Week 2 off a 17-13 win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 1, but could not have left the game in worse condition. Purdy headlines the team's inactive list that includes George Kittle, Jacob Cowing, DeMarcus Robinson, Kevin Givens, Malik Mustapha and others.

Although Jones spent the 2024 season as a backup to Trevor Lawrence with the Jacksonville Jaguars, he still started seven games. The Jaguars went just 2-5 in his starts, prompting them to let him walk in free agency.

Jones will make his 49ers debut on the road against the New Orleans Saints. The Saints began the 2025 season 0-1, but were competitive in a 20-13 loss to the Arizona Cardinals in Week 1.

The 49ers remain favored to beat the Saints and move to 2-0 despite Purdy's absence. San Francisco is closing as a 7.5-point favorite to leave the Caesars Superdome undefeated.