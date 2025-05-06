The San Francisco 49ers have been in contract talks with quarterback Brock Purdy all offseason long. A deal has yet to be reached despite the fact that Purdy has been participating in voluntary workouts with the club. With a new contract hanging in the balance, NFL insider Ian Rapoport stirs the pot with the latest rumor.

During a guest appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” Rapoport, who works for the NFL Network, shared that he does not believe the 49ers will reach a contract agreement with the 25-year-old quarterback. Regardless, he does admit that negotiations do seem to be going in the right direction.

"I haven't gotten the sense that a Brock Purdy deal will be getting done soon.. It seems like things are positive and it's heading in the right direction" ~ @RapSheet #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/2bhO9iKPzO — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) May 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Brock Purdy ended the 2024-25 regular season with 3,864 passing yards and 20 touchdowns while recording a 65.9% completion percentage. He's done a great job of getting the ball to tight end George Kittle, who recently signed a new deal with the 49ers, and other weapons on the roster.

With training camp kicking off in July, the franchise would likely prefer to have the contract done before then. Ultimately, all signs point toward Purdy signing a contract extension with the 49ers before the start of the 2025-26 season.