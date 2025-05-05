The San Francisco 49ers have been in contract extension talks with quarterback Brock Purdy throughout the offseason. With training camp approaching, general manager John Lynch opened up about the negotiations, and it sounds like a deal could be reached soon.

During a guest appearance on the “Unbuttoned” podcast hosted by Chris Simms, Lynch shared some details about what's going on with Purdy's contract talks. The 49ers' general manager claims the starting quarterback and the organization have had some positive discussions and that both sides are “making progress.”

“Yeah, I can tell you, we've made it a practice not to talk about negotiations. And that goes way back to when I was playing. I felt like that was my business, and I didn't want the world knowing it. So I've always been very sensitive to that,” Lynch said. “But what I will tell you and can tell you is we're having really good, positive discussions. When it gets done, I'm not sure. Hope sooner rather than later, but hope is not a strategy. So, we're making progress. We've had good discussions.”

Dianna Russini of The Athletic recently projected that Brock Purdy could sign a $53 million contract extension with the 49ers. If that's the number he ends up signing, then the 25-year-old quarterback would be tied for the seventh-highest contract salary-wise in the league alongside Detroit Lions quarterback Jared Goff.

Purdy emerged as a starting-caliber quarterback for the 49ers after he was a seventh-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. After subbing for an injured Trey Lance and Jimmy Garoppolo, Purdy was given a shot to be the starter. He hasn't looked back since then and hopes to continue playing at a high level in San Francisco.

The former Mr. Irrelevent ended the 2024-25 campaign with 3,864 passing yards and 20 passing touchdowns while recording a 65.9% completion percentage. He's currently due to hit free agency after the 2025-26 season. However, based on Lynch's latest comments, it sounds like the 49ers don't plan on allowing Purdy to hit the open market.