The San Francisco 49ers made many roster sacrifices this offseason as they financially prepare themselves to sign quarterback Brock Purdy to a huge contract extension. Though, the former Mr. Irrelevant is not the only offensive talent they are prioritizing. The organization reaffirmed its commitment to All-Pro George Kittle, making him the highest-paid tight end in NFL history after finalizing a four-year, $76.4 million new deal at the end of April.

He had no doubts about getting pen to paper, but the 49ers have been known to engage in lengthy contract talks in the past. Kittle's last extension, which was inked in 2020, was not completed until August. The 31-year-old can now go through the entire summer knowing he will likely remain in San Francisco for several more years. The relatively swift negotiations could have a tremendously positive effect on his state of mind going forward.

“I am very happy that it is done,” Kittle told NBC Sports Bay Area's Jennifer Lee Chan. “My last contract extension went into training camp and that is a little bit stressful… I was just appreciative to get it done now. Because the weight on your shoulders and the stress, because you know something is going to happen and you just want it to get done.”

49ers crossed off a big item on their to-do list

A singularly focused George Kittle is a dangerous George Kittle, assuming he is healthy, of course. The six-time Pro Bowl selection recorded 78 receptions for 1,106 yards and eight touchdowns in 15 games during the 2024-25 season. Since Brandon Aiyuk is still recovering from ACL and MCL tears and Deebo Samuel is now on the Washington Commanders, Kittle should remain an offensive focal point.

Attention presumably shifts to Brock Purdy, who is projected to make somewhere in the range of $53 million per year after signing a new contract. If the 49ers can lock up both of these crucial offensive pieces, the headlines can once again center around the football product.

While there are certainly questions to address on that front, this team has a better chance at succeeding next season if everyone is talking about what is going on the field instead of the things transpiring away from it.