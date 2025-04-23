The San Francisco 49ers are currently gearing up for the 2025 NFL Draft, where they have the 11th overall pick in the first round. San Francisco is coming off of a disappointing year in which they missed out on the playoffs altogether after 2023's run to the Super Bowl.

Due to the veteran status of most of their roster and history of making splashy moves, some have speculated that the 49ers could look to trade their first round draft pick in exchange for a player more ready to help them win now.

However, cold water was recently dumped on those rumors by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.

“…While San Francisco (No. 11) has been linked to trade rumors, there isn't much buzz around the 49ers making a move as of now. If San Francisco targets the defensive line, the 11th pick is a good spot to find someone,” reported Fowler.

Dianna Russini of The Athletic also confirmed that the 49ers “are expected to stick and pick, hoping for an edge rusher.”

A big draft for the 49ers

Strong defensive line play has been one of the signatures of the San Francisco 49ers over their run of success over the last few years, which took a major hit with a missed playoff appearance in 2024.

Still, some of that could be attributed to injury, as star running back Christian McCaffrey missed the majority of the season, as well as multiple absences on the defensive side of the ball.

Adding a good defensive lineman in the first round of the draft could help the 49ers in the immediate future as they look to surround defensive stars like Fred Warner with more talent, and it could also bode well for their future prospects as they look to compile younger talent moving forward.

Overall, whatever direction the 49ers choose to go in the draft, it appears that they will be making their own selection in the first round as opposed to trading it.

The NFL Draft is slated to get underway on Thursday evening from Green Bay and will be televised by ESPN.