The San Francisco 49ers have some big decisions to make this offseason. San Francisco has already traded WR Deebo Samuel and now they need to prepare for an eventual Brock Purdy extension. The market for Purdy may finally be coming into focus.

NFL insider Peter Schrager shared his thoughts on the Brock Purdy contract negotiations on The Dan Patrick Show.

“I think good money, I don’t know if he’s going to break the market,” Schrager said on Monday. “His agent Kyle Strongin was around during Indy, making the rounds. This is not like a machine where it’s CAA, or WME, or it’s Rosenhaus. This is an agent that Brock Purdy is his guy. He had him when he was coming out of Iowa State and Brock Purdy has been loyal to him. I think they are rational thinkers though in this thing. They’re going to get Purdy top starting quarterback money, but I don’t know if Purdy is going to blow out the market in a way where I’m talking like, that’s the new standard. It’s got to be this sweet spot.”

Schrager seems to suggest that Purdy's agent will take a realistic approach to contract negotiations.

It is an interesting question to ponder. Purdy has had success unlike most other quarterbacks in the NFL. He made the Super Bowl twice during his rookie contract, a rarity in the NFL. It is even more impressive knowing that Purdy was the last pick in the draft.

The logic for handing Purdy a large extension is that he would have a healthy market in free agency.

That said, the 49ers may not want to reset the market for a player like Purdy who has yet to win a Super Bowl.

Dianna Russini estimates Purdy's contract extension at $55 – $60 million per season

Even if Purdy does not reset the quarterback market, he could still be in for a handsome payday.

NFL insider Dianna Russini said in February that Purdy could fetch $55 – $60 million per season on a new contract with the 49ers.

“Yeah, I think that’s going to be the number that they wind up sitting at. I think the agent is going to try to get more but they’ll wind up settling in that area,” Russini said. “Let’s make it clear though, I don’t think Brock Purdy’s sitting there going, ‘I’m demanding I want to be the highest-paid quarterback.’ I think for Brock Purdy if it was up to him he’d probably make a little bit more than he is now as long as he can drive his Toyota. I don’t think this is the type of player that’s in this to be the richest man in football, and I think he just wants to be paid what he’s worth and continue to try to improve it and get them a Super Bowl.”

The actual number may end up being lower, per Schrager's report, but it would still be a huge payday for Purdy.

Purdy's current contract is four years and worth $3.7 million.