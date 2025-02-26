The San Francisco 49ers are looking to lock in some of their core players for the foreseeable future, and Brock Purdy is one of those players. General manager John Lynch recently shared an update on Purdy's contract situation and said they have started conversations with the quarterback.

Purdy is entering the last year of his contract, and it is expected for him to have a big payday after only making $3.7 million on his rookie contract. There have been rumors on what that number could look like, and The Athletic's Diana Russini thinks his contract could be around $55 to $60 million.

“Yeah, I think that’s going to be the number that they wind up sitting at. I think the agent is going to try to get more but they’ll wind up settling in that area,” Russini said. “Let’s make it clear though, I don’t think Brock Purdy’s sitting there going, ‘I’m demanding I want to be the highest-paid quarterback.’ I think for Brock Purdy if it was up to him he’d probably make a little bit more than he is now as long as he can drive his Toyota. I don’t think this is the type of player that’s in this to be the richest man in football, and I think he just wants to be paid what he’s worth and continue to try to improve it and get them a Super Bowl.”

It wouldn't be a surprise if Purdy got that much in his next contract, especially after the success that he's had with the team over the past few years.

Purdy is not considered the top-tier quarterback that many are used to in the league, but being the game manager that he is and helping them get to the Super Bowl before, the 49ers are basically saying they have to reward his solid play.

It will be interesting to see what number the 49ers and Purdy decide to come to as the offseason continues.