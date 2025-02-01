The San Francisco 49ers and quarterback Brock Purdy are heading toward a massive contract extension this offseason. Purdy, selected with the final pick (262nd overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft and famously known as Mr. Irrelevant, has far outperformed his rookie contract and is expected to receive a deal that places him among the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano projects Brock Purdy’s next contract at four years, $196 million, with $112 million guaranteed. This would give him an average annual salary of $49 million, ranking him tenth among quarterbacks, just behind Jalen Hurts ($51 million) and ahead of Kyler Murray ($46.1 million).

The structure of the deal is expected to resemble Daniel Jones’ 2023 contract with the New York Giants (four years, $160 million, $92 million guaranteed) but adjusted for inflation and Purdy’s superior performance.

Purdy’s projected contract falls short of the $200 million mark, a threshold already surpassed by 13 quarterbacks in the league. However, most of those deals span five years or longer, whereas Purdy’s deal is expected to be just four years.

His $112 million in guaranteed money would rank eighth in the NFL, behind:

1. Deshaun Watson – $230 million

2. Joe Burrow – $146.5 million

3. Trevor Lawrence – $142 million

4. Lamar Jackson – $135 million

5. Justin Herbert – $133.7 million

6. Dak Prescott – $129 million

7. Jared Goff – $113.6 million

Purdy's rookie deal pays him just $5 million in 2025 (up from $1 million due to performance escalators). Without an extension, the 49ers would have to use the franchise tag in 2026 or risk losing him in free agency.

Despite battling injuries on the roster, Purdy put together a productive 2024 season, throwing for 3,864 yards, 20 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions with a 65.9% completion rate and a 96.1 passer rating. He also contributed on the ground, adding 323 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Purdy has thrown for 9,518 yards and 64 touchdowns while completing 67.5% of his passes in his career so far. More than just stats, Purdy has proven himself as a leader, guiding the 49ers to back-to-back NFC Championship Games in 2023 and 2024, along with a Super Bowl appearance in February of 2024.

Unlike past long negotiations, the deal is expected to come together quickly, with both sides wanting it done before the offseason program. Although Purdy won’t hit $60 million annually like Dak Prescott, his contract would still be a historic payday.