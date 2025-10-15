The San Francisco 49ers’ defense, already reeling from the loss of 49ers star edge rusher Nick Bosa to a torn ACL, took another devastating hit with San Francisco All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner suffering a season-ending ankle injury. In the wake of those setbacks, ESPN insiders Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano believe the 49ers could become one of the most aggressive buyers ahead of the approaching NFL trade deadline.

According to Fowler, San Francisco has been active in surveying potential replacements for Bosa, with several edge rushers drawing internal discussion. Names reportedly on the 49ers’ radar include Rashan Gary of the Green Bay Packers, Jaelan Phillips and Bradley Chubb of the Miami Dolphins, Jermaine Johnson and Will McDonald IV of the New York Jets, and Arden Key of the Tennessee Titans. While a deal for Gary appears unlikely, Fowler noted that Packers reserve Kingsley Enagbare could be a realistic option.

Graziano emphasized that no single player can replace Warner’s leadership or production, but he expects the 49ers to seek defensive help across multiple levels. With ample cap space, San Francisco could target a linebacker such as the Jets’ Quincy Williams, who thrived under former 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh and is playing on the final year of his contract. Another possible fit, Fowler added, is Houston’s Christian Harris, a versatile linebacker familiar with San Francisco’s defensive principles under Texans coach DeMeco Ryans.

Can the 49ers bounce back from this?

Even with mounting injuries, the 49ers remain 4-2 and view themselves as legitimate contenders in the NFC. Fowler believes Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan will attempt to strike a balance between reinforcing the roster and protecting future draft capital. San Francisco holds three fourth-round picks in 2026, providing flexibility to pursue value deals.

There is also speculation that the 49ers could pivot toward the offensive side of the ball. With injuries lingering across the wide receiver corps, including to Brandon Aiyuk and Ricky Pearsall, Graziano suggested that another addition at receiver could be possible despite the recent signing of Kendrick Bourne.

The path forward is complex, but the 49ers’ intent remains clear: they plan to stay competitive and explore every avenue to strengthen their roster. Whether it is on defense or offense, San Francisco is expected to be one of the league’s most active teams as the trade deadline draws near.