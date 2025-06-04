Trent Williams is battling both father time and a return from a bad ankle ailment. Fans of the San Francisco 49ers witnessed optimism on Wednesday through a viral video that surfaced.

The perennial All-Pro left tackle not only returned to action during OTAs. He noticeably looked quicker amid his ankle ailment, with NBC Sports Bay Area capturing the moment.

Trent's back at practice today 👀 pic.twitter.com/KrEh6Hjw2b — 49ers on NBCS (@NBCS49ers) June 4, 2025

Williams missed his last two games with the ailment. The 49ers' season was already lost by then, as S.F. finished 6-11 overall. Williams started dealing with the bum ankle during Week 11. He became one of the final notable injured stars for what became an injury ravaged 2024 for the Niners.

Williams isn't getting any younger either. He'll turn 37 once training camp starts for the 49ers. But he's still a fixture for the offense and a beloved figure among his fan base.

Trent Williams 49ers return sparks multiple reactions

His return sparked multiple fan reactions across X (formerly known as Twitter).

“The world is healing. Trent Williams is at OTAs,” the fan account Sleeper 49ers posted on X.

One more fan liked what he saw out of Williams' return.

“Looks like retirement will have to wait at least another year for 49ers Trent Williams,” the account @TheSFNiners posted.

Williams officially reported for OTAs on Tuesday. He mostly stayed away from the facility while dealing with his ankle. He missed seven total games due to the lower body injury. Matt Hennessey signed to the active roster following Williams' placement on IR.

Jaylon Moore handled the blindside protection duties in Williams' absence. Moore surrendered one sack on 159 pass blocking attempts according to Pro Football Focus. Although he allowed seven quarterback pressures his side.

This offense performs efficiently and explosively with Williams occupying the left tackle spot. He's earned 11 Pro Bowl appearances protecting the QB. His return sparked new intrigue among the 49ers faithful.