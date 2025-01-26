The Seattle Seahawks hit double-digit victories for the first time since winning the NFC West in 2020. But still failed to return to the playoffs, this time under Mike Macdonald. Now, the Seahawks have trades to consider if they want to reclaim the division.

Seattle has several questions involving its roster. The head coach Macdonald and Seahawks general manager John Schneider face a critical offseason. Quarterback Geno Smith and All-Pro wide receiver DK Metcalf are two Seattle stars rising as trade ideas. But the Macdonald/Schneider duo ought to consider bringing in veteran talent through the trade market.

There's two names we can think of who can reignite playoff/championship chatter in the Pacific Northwest. Both come with past Super Bowl experience, but are facing murky futures with their clubs.

Here are two of the best players the Seahawks must trade for in the 20205 NFL offseason.

Jordan Davis, DT, Philadelphia Eagles

Jordan Davis tasted the Super Bowl in his first season in the league. He plugs holes for a loaded Eagles defensive line featuring fellow young stars Nolan Smith and Jalen Carter — the latter occupying the interior with Davis.

But Philly will have a hard time keeping those guys in tact. The Eagles likely want to award Carter with a mega extension down the road for his dominance on this defense. Same is the case for Smith. Eagles general manager Howie Roseman also has veteran pass rusher Josh Sweat to think about — as he becomes a free agent this spring.

Davis is set to enter free agency in 2026. However, Davis carries a $5.3 million cap hit and $5.4 million in dead cap money for 2025. Carter's play is already making it harder to pay Davis.

The 6-foot-6, 336-pounder already watched a production decline during the regular season. His tackles, sacks, even solo tackle numbers all were lower than his 2023 output. Signs point to Davis needing a new start.

Seattle is the perfect place for a rebirth. The ‘Hawks need inside defensive line help. Jarran Reed and Jonathan Hankins both are free agents. Byron Murphy will need help down the road.

Davis can welcome Macdonald's scheme as he's proven to thrive with DTs. Nnamdi Madubuike is one who thrived under Macdonald's coaching with the Baltimore Ravens. Davis is young and powerful enough to bolster Seattle's defensive interior.

Cooper Kupp, WR, Los Angeles Rams

Yes, Seattle should consider monitoring what he rival Rams do with Cooper Kupp. Head coach Sean McVay didn't sound like the Super Bowl LVI Most Valuable Player is a lock to return on Thursday.

Kupp has obviously been a thorn on the Seahawks' side over the years. But dealing for him makes tons of sense.

This doesn't mean Seattle would swap Metcalf for Kupp. L.A. can still release Kupp without finding a trade partner to take on his massive contract. Kupp carries a $29.7 million cap hit and $22.2 million in dead cap. Or, Kupp can get traded and his next team can restructure his deal.

But this becomes a homecoming for Kupp if Seattle pulls off the move. Kupp grew up in Yakima, Washington located two hours away from Seattle. He also played his college football in Eastern Washington.

Even if Metcalf gets dumped, Kupp can walk into a room featuring fast-riser Jaxson Smith-Njigba. Seattle can even attempt to keep Pro Bowler Tyler Lockett for one more season and form a new trio. Lockett becomes a 2026 free agent but also carries a high value for this offseason ($30.8 million cap hit plus $10 million base salary).

Seattle has thrived with three-wide sets. Kupp can continue the trend if brought over. But Seattle can allow him to enjoy the twilight years of his career if they pursue Kupp via trade.