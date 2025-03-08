It didn't take long for Pete Carroll to start calling in his old troops from the Seattle Seahawks. On Friday, the Las Vegas Raiders made a shocking trade with the Seahawks for quarterback Geno Smith, and it appears that will ironically shut the door on a potential DK Metcalf reunion with Carroll.

Metcalf requested a trade from the Seahawks on Wednesday, and there were initially rumors flying that he'd eventually wind up going to the Raiders in a deal. However, with Seattle already collecting a 2025 third-round pick off of their hands, the likelihood of another massive move in such a short amount of time suddenly seems low. It also certainly causes a jolt for Metcalf, per ESPN's Lindsey Thiry.

“Along with the likely scenario the Seahawks will sign Sam Darnold at QB, there's some optimism this could alter the conversation with receiver DK Metcalf, who has requested a trade.”

Seahawks general manager John Schneider will continue to consider the best options for the franchise, but also mentioned that he's been welcoming of Metcalf's request, per ESPN's Brady Henderson.

“Everything is in a very cordial, professional place,” Schneider told Seattle Sports 710-AM. “Obviously DK has requested a trade, and we are entertaining that. We are talking to a ton of teams, taking offers, seeing what that looks like.”

Seattle will presumably be adding a quarterback, either through the NFL Draft in April, or free agency. But there's plenty more to sort out before then.

DK Metcalf still wants to be traded, but could remain with Seahawks

Metcalf and the Seahawks never came to terms on a contract extension last season, which now leaves him with one-year, $18 million remaining for 2025.

The two-time Pro Bowl wide receiver already has suitors working the phones to try and acquire him ahead of free agency on March 12.

That said, Seattle may want to be cautious with their next big play.