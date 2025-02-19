The Seattle Seahawks had a decent season in year one of the Mike Macdonald as they went 10-7, but they were still on the outside looking in regarding the playoffs. The Seahawks finished in eighth place in the NFC standings, just one spot out of the postseason. Now, the Seahawks have an important offseason on their hands as they look to take the next step and get into the playoffs. There are a lot of important decisions to be made, and one of them involves veteran wide receiver Tyler Lockett.

Tyler Lockett has been with the Seahawks for his entire career, but there is a chance that he is with a new team next year for the first time. NFL insider Dan Graziano thinks that he is a player to watch in terms of being a cut candidate.

“The two to watch are receiver Tyler Lockett and outside linebacker Dre'Mont Jones, who currently have the third- and fourth-highest cap numbers on the team, respectively,” Dan Graziano said. “Quarterback Geno Smith and receiver DK Metcalf have the highest and second highest, but those numbers will likely come down via contract extensions.”

Lockett has been an outstanding player during his career with the Seahawks, but as he gets older, he strays farther away from his prime.

“Lockett is 32 years old, and while he's a beloved player in the Seahawks' building, he has also kind of found himself the No. 3 wide receiver this past season behind Metcalf and the emerging Jaxon Smith-Njigba,” Graziano continued. “If he's on the team in 2025, it's likely because he took a pay cut from his currently scheduled $17 million to stay. He has a $5.3 million roster bonus due next month, so the Seahawks will want to decide by then. Jones, meanwhile, has played well for Seattle — but not well enough to justify a $25.645 million cap hit. The Seahawks would save roughly $11.57 million if they released him.”

Tyler Lockett has now spent 10 seasons with the Seahawks as he was taken with the 69th overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft after spending his college days at Kansas State. Lockett quickly became a main target for the Seahawks, and his best seasons were between 2018 and 2022. His numbers have started to drop as the team has picked up some more talented receivers.

It's going to be interesting to see what the Seahawks do with Tyler Lockett this offseason. He has been a great player for this team and he still has some good years left in him. However, it's clear that Lockett isn't as big of a threat as he once was.