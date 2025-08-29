The Seattle Seahawks are entering the 2025 season with more questions than answers. After years of steady, if unspectacular, results, the franchise opted for sweeping changes this offseason. We'll see new faces at quarterback, in the coaching staff, and across the offensive depth chart. Sure, some see a team in transition. Others, though, view Seattle as a potential sleeper in the NFC if things break right. With head coach Mike Macdonald’s defense expected to be among the league’s best, the spotlight falls squarely on the offense. That's where Sam Darnold must prove last season’s breakout wasn’t a mirage.

Seahawks’ 2025 season preview

The Seahawks wrapped up their 2025 preseason with a 1-1-1 record. Head coach Mike Macdonald has built a reputation as one of the NFL’s top defensive minds. His unit is expected to be the team’s strength again this year. However, the same confidence can’t be applied to the offense. Darnold, coming off a Pro Bowl-level year in Minnesota, won’t enjoy the same protection in Seattle. Their offensive line remains unsettled and injury-prone. With two or three new starters expected inside and tackle Abraham Lucas missing 21 games over the last two seasons, protecting the quarterback is a major concern. The offseason trade of DK Metcalf only adds to the uncertainty about whether this offense can generate consistent production.

Still, Seattle isn’t without hope. The defense should keep the Seahawks in games most weeks. Also, Darnold has shown he’s capable of elevating his play under the right conditions. The challenge will be whether he can replicate last year’s success without the same level of support. If the offensive line stabilizes and younger playmakers step up, Seattle could prove skeptics wrong. Still, after an offseason full of roster upheaval, this team remains one of the NFL’s biggest question marks heading into 2025.

Here we'll try to look at and discuss the three bold predictions for the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL season.

Darnold has another 4,000+ yard season

Sam Darnold was one of the league’s most surprising stories in 2024. He guided Minnesota to a playoff berth with career-best production. Yet, his late-season meltdown against Detroit and a rough postseason performance in Los Angeles left many wondering if his resurgence was fleeting. The Seahawks are betting big that it wasn’t. By trading Geno Smith and installing Darnold as the unquestioned starter, they signaled complete belief in what’s been dubbed the ‘Darnaissance.'

Seattle paired Darnold with offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak. His outside-zone/play-action system should play to the quarterback’s strengths. Even without Metcalf, Seattle isn’t devoid of weapons, too. Jaxon Smith-Njigba broke out last year as the league’s most productive slot receiver. Cooper Kupp adds depth. If the offensive line can hold up even moderately, there’s reason to believe Darnold can surpass 4,000 passing yards for a second straight year.

Seahawks have a top 10 defense

If there’s one thing Seattle can count on in 2025, it’s a defense capable of dominating games. In Macdonald’s first season, the Seahawks ranked in the top 10 in defensive efficiency, but they were middle-of-the-pack in yards and points allowed. With another year in his system, this group looks ready to make the leap.

Article Continues Below

Macdonald’s track record suggests his scheme only gets stronger with time. His ability to disguise pressures and maximize personnel is already evident. Seattle’s secondary remains a strength, led by Tariq Woolen and Devon Witherspoon, while the pass rush is anchored by Leonard Williams and second-year standout Derick Hall. Linebacker depth and defensive line rotations look solid, too. The overall talent, coupled with a deeper understanding of Macdonald’s system, positions the Seahawks to finish comfortably among the NFL’s top 10 defenses, if not higher.

Seahawks win 9 games but miss the playoffs

Seattle managed 10 wins in 2024, but replicating that success won’t be easy. This isn’t the same roster. The team swapped quarterbacks, overhauled its receiving corps, and replaced its offensive coordinator. Those changes could eventually bear fruit. Still, the learning curve will be steep. That's especially true in a division that might be the toughest in the NFC.

The Seahawks’ defense will keep them in games, and Darnold should provide enough stability to avoid a collapse. That said, the offensive line concerns are too significant to ignore. The lack of continuity at skill positions could also slow early-season progress. The result? A respectable nine wins, but not enough to break through in a crowded NFC playoff race. For a team in transition, that’s hardly a disaster. However, it will leave fans and the front office questioning whether the bold offseason changes truly moved the needle.

Looking ahead

The Seahawks of 2025 are a fascinating case study. They have a defense that looks ready to dominate paired with an offense full of questions. Bold predictions suggest Darnold can still deliver 4,000 yards, Macdonald’s defense will cement itself among the league’s best, and Seattle will finish with nine wins. Seattle will be competitive but not quite playoff-caliber.

It may not be the season fans envisioned when the franchise hit reset, but it could serve as a foundation. If the offense develops rhythm and the line stabilizes, the Seahawks could emerge as legitimate contenders in the near future. For now, though, their 2025 story looks like one of grit, growing pains, and the search for balance.