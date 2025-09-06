The Seattle Seahawks called on last minute reinforcements before the season opener. Calling up a former starter with the rival San Francisco 49ers on deck.

Seattle and head coach Mike Macdonald elevated Shaquill Griffin to the two-deep ahead of the Week 1 showdown. He's not the only roster elevation, though, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Saturday afternoon.

“Seahawks elevated cornerback Shaquill Griffin and defensive tackle Quinton Bohanna from their practice squad ahead of Sunday’s season opener versus the 49ers,” Schefter posted on X.

Seattle lifted two more as well to fill the starters and backups on the eve of the home opener. The franchise promoted linebacker Curtis Robinson and wide receiver Russell Gage to fill the final gameday roster.

Even prized rookie NFL Draft pick Jalen Milroe is expected to see snaps at quarterback for Seattle.

Seattle's Shaquill Griffin all-time versus 49ers

Article Continues Below

Griffin's presence comes in handy for the opener. Especially considering his past success against the division foe.

He's 5-3 all-time against San Francisco. And that includes his other stops with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Griffin also suited up for the Houston Texans and Carolina Panthers.

Griffin allowed five receptions his side for 81 yards in his first encounter with the 49ers. But his Seahawks steamrolled the 49ers that 2018 afternoon 43-16. He cut his catches his side down to two in the second meeting. But S.F. won that '18 battle 26-23 in overtime during Dec. 2018.

The former Central Florida star then surrendered one catch for 12 yards in the Nov. 2019 meeting. Seattle took the 27-24 overtime victory there. It marked one of his better performances against S.F. — plus eventually earned his first career Pro Bowl nod.

Griffin, however, likely will accept a rotational role. Seattle features new, younger stars in Riq Woolen and Josh Jobe. The latter now entering his second season with the franchise after coming over from the Philadelphia Eagles.

Griffin will be asked to help slow down a new-look 49ers receiving room that no longer has Deebo Samuel. Except the 49ers are predicted to hold off a Seattle rally.