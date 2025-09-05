Jalen Milroe looks to be getting his first chances as a rookie going into the Seattle Seahawks‘ 2025 season.

Milroe begins his professional career after the Seahawks selected him in the third round of the NFL draft. Seattle previously traded quarterback Geno Smith to the Las Vegas Raiders to acquire the pick.

It concluded a strong collegiate career with the Alabama Crimson Tide after four years. He grew into his own as one of the best quarterbacks in the country, giving himself the valuable opportunity of playing in the pros.

Seattle begins the season at home, hoping to be in playoff contention this year. While Sam Darnold will be the starting quarterback, the Seahawks' offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak revealed that the rookie will get his chances in some situations going into the season opener.

“He’s going to get opportunities. And we’re excited,” Kubiak said, via reporter Gregg Bell.

#Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak is clear about rookie QB Jalen Milroe this regular season, including Sunday in the opener vs the 49ers. “He’s going to get opportunities. And we’re excited.” @thenewstribune pic.twitter.com/JPZt3s4mQl — Gregg Bell (@gbellseattle) September 4, 2025

What lies ahead for Jalen Milroe, Seahawks

Article Continues Below

It's big news for the Seahawks to have interest in having Jalen Milroe get his chances on the field.

Milroe earned his honors after two seasons as Alabama's full-time starter. He went 20-6 in his 26 starts, completing 392 passes for 5,678 yards and 39 touchdowns. He won the William V. Campbell Trophy in 2024 while landing on Second-team All-SEC honors in 2023.

His chances would initially be small as a rookie, learning from veteran Sam Darnold. However, they can increase if he can execute them to success and give Seattle another dimension to its offense.

Seattle is coming off a 10-7 campaign last year. They fell short of the playoffs after finishing second in the NFC West Division, only behind the Los Angeles Rams.

The Seahawks will prepare for their season opener, being at home. They host the 49ers on Sept. 7 at 1:05 p.m. ET.