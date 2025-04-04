Things are looking okay for the Seattle Seahawks at the wide receiver position. But there are problems the team must fix. Meanwhile, head coach Mike Macdonald revealed what DeMarcus Lawrence brings to the Seahawks, according to nbcsports.com.

Lawrence spent 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys before signing with the Seahawks this offseason.

“I think he complements our room really well,” Macdonald said. “He can play the way we want to play technique-wise.”

DE DeMarcus Lawrence could elevate Seahawks

There’s more to Lawrence than sacks. And that’s why he still had value despite coming off an injury-plagued year where he totaled three sacks in four games.

However, in the previous two seasons, Lawrence earned Pro Bowl honors.

“This guy’s really, really smart on what sets tell you,” Macdonald said. “What blocks am I going to get, being able to create more negative plays on early downs to get us in some of those advantageous defensive situations that are really going to help us.”

And, of course, Lawrence can still get to the quarterback.

“Then obviously the pass-rush element, too, complementing ‘Chenna [Nwosu] and Boye [Mafe] and all those guys,” Macdonald said. “Moving him up and down the line like we do — we like to move guys around. So (Lawrence) fits right in.”

Lawrence said the move to the Seahawks certainly felt different, according to seahawks.com.

“It's definitely surreal,” Lawrence said. “I woke up this morning like, ‘Holy crap I'm really in Seattle.' But I still look at it as a blessing. Opportunities don't last forever and sometimes you need people to write you off in order for you to know how good you are. I also have a lot more in the tank and don't need to stop now.”

Also, Lawrence said he believes he can mesh with the Seahawks’ defense.

“I'm familiar with the defense and the scheme, so just coming here and playing my style of football the right way,” Lawrence said. “This is the perfect opportunity. I have a coach. I trust this system, and I'm ready to play ball.”