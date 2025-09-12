The Seattle Seahawks fell short in their Week 1 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers. The Seahawks' 17-13 loss to their divisional rivals was not the way they wanted to start their 2025 season. However, a trip to Pittsburgh to take on the Steelers awaits next Sunday. Seattle will look to escape Acrisure Field with their first win of the campaign. That task did get a bit tougher on Friday, as ESPN's Adam Schefter reported via X (formerly Twitter) that rookie safety Nick Emmanwori is officially out for Sunday's tilt.

Seahawks are listing S Nick Emmanwori out for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh and CB Devon Witherspoon as doubtful. pic.twitter.com/DQhBYU9T1Z — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Seahawks are listing S Nick Emmanwori out for Sunday’s game at Pittsburgh and CB Devon Witherspoon as doubtful,” posted Schefter Friday afternoon.

Cornerback Devon Witherspoon is also doubtful for the road game. If he cannot go, the Seahawks' secondary will be down two big contributors. Emmanwori rotated in at strong safety along with veteran Julian Love during Sunday's loss. Many thought he was the top safety in this past April's NFL Draft, so his slide to Seattle in the second round was considered a major steal. Losing Emmanwori certainly affects the Seahawks depth Sunday. Will Witherspoon be able to make it on the field Sunday despite the current “doubtful” status?

Article Continues Below

Seahawks look to capture first victory of 2025 vs Steelers on Sunday

In addition to losing Emmanwori and Witherspoon's in-doubt status, the Seahawks' defense has a few more injury concerns. Love is dealing with a groin injury, which led to him missing Thursday's practice. Defensive tackle Jarran Reed also missed the session with a back injury. If Seattle also loses those two contributors for Sunday's matchup, that will make stopping Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers a bit tougher, to say the least.

While linebackers Ernest Jones and Uchenna Nwosu are trending upwards, it's clear that the Seahawks' defense needs reinforcement. Witherspoon would have likely covered former teammate DK Metcalf, who was traded to the Steelers this past offseason. Now, it looks like that scenario may be in doubt. Can Seattle overcome these absences to capture their first victory of 2025?