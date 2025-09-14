The Pittsburgh Steelers got to 1-0 in a fashion very unlike them in Week 1, winning a shootout against the New York Jets to get in the win column in Aaron Rodgers' first game in black and gold. In Week 2, they may be able to put up some more points against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Seahawks have what is supposed to be one of the top defenses in football and held the San Francisco 49ers to just 17 points in Week 1, but they will be without one of their top players in this game. Star cornerback Devon Witherspoon is inactive for Week 2 due to a knee injury, according to the team.

Witherspoon was projected to match up frequently with former Seahawk DK Metcalf, who was traded to Pittsburgh this offseason. Now, Rodgers and the star receiver should have plenty of chances to attack against a depleted secondary.

The Seahawks will also be without rookie defensive back Nick Emmanwori, who suffered an ankle injury during his NFL debut in Week 1. Seattle is now very thin at corner, which should give Rodgers plenty of openings.

Article Continues Below

Tariq Woolen will now likely slide into the top corner spot coming off of a very poor week where he gave up two big catches on the final drive, including the game-winning touchdown in the corner of the end zone. He will have to step up his game and play much better in Week 2 if this defense is going to hold up.

Metcalf will certainly be hungry for revenge on his former team, where he had a lot of success but got out of a souring relationship with the franchise this offseason. He caught four passes, all of which went for first downs, for 83 yards in Week 1 and could be in for an even bigger day at home in Week 2.

The Steelers getting to 2-0 would be a massive win, especially after the Baltimore Ravens let one slip away in Week 1. On the other side, the Seahawks cannot afford to fall to 0-2 in a very competitive NFC West, so this will be a fascinating battle on Sunday afternoon.