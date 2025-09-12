The Seattle Seahawks are coming off a tough loss, and now they face an underdog role against the Steelers. Further complicating the issue, secondary players Devon Witherspoon, Nick Emmanwori missed practice again before the Steelers tilt.

Because of the situation, the Seahawks face some decisions, according to a post on X by Bob Condotta.

“Devon Witherspoon again a DNP for Seahawks today, as was Nick Emmanwori. Seahawks may have to make a roster move with Emmanwori tomorrow. As for Witherspoon, missing both of the last 2 days certainly seems to create some uncertainty for his availability on Sunday”

Emmanwori is dealing with a high ankle sprain. Meanwhile, Witherspoon has a knee injury.

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald juggling injuries

Not only do the Seahawks have injury problems in the defensive backfield, but they also have to deal with the poor play of cornerback Riq Woolen, according to ESPN.

Macdonald didn’t commit to keeping Woolen on the field as much.

Article Continues Below

“We'll see,” coach Mike Macdonald said Wednesday when asked if Woolen would start against the Steelers.

Woolen misplayed two throws on the 49ers' winning drive. They were both devastating, including a 45-yard completion to receiver Ricky Pearsall down the sideline. Also, Woolen was in a perfect position for an interception before the winning touchdown toss to tight end Jake Tonges.

“I could have just played the ball better,” Woolen said. “I ran the route for him, and I knew what type of route it was. I've just got to execute and attack the ball and not lose track of the ball.”

But what options will the Seahawks have if Witherspoon can’t go? He is the Seattle starter at the nickel back position.

Also, cornerback Josh Jobe played more snaps than expected after the injury to Emmanwori on the game’s opening drive. There is still a possibility Emmanwori could be placed on IR, which would cost him at least four games.