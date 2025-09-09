After a tough loss, Seattle Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald talked about the needs for his offense, and also his controversial fourth-down decision. And here are the Seahawks most to blame for the crushing Week 1 loss to the 49ers.

Jake Tonges caught a deflected pass for a late touchdown, slapping the Seahawks with a tough 17-13 decision on Sunday.

At the head of the blame list is a certain cornerback, who failed at the game’s end.

Seahawks CB Riq Woolen whiffed on INT attempt

Trailing 13-10 with less than two minutes remaining, the 49ers faced a third-and-three from the 4-yard line. Brock Purdy made what appeared to be a terrible decision, lofting a weak pass that should have been picked off — potentially giving the Seahawks the victory.

However, Woolen simply didn’t make a play on the ball. Watch here.

It doesn’t get much worse than that from the cornernack position. And it wasn’t only that play, according to a post on X by 247 Sports analyst Nathan Carroll.

“Riq Woolen with the single worst possession I’ve ever seen a CB have. Gets two absolute ducks that should’ve been easy INTs… leads to a 40-yard pass and a TD. Brutal.”

Head coach Mike Macdonald took the high road in the team’s loss, according to Seahawks.com.

“Guys played really hard [Sunday],” Macdonald said. “Obviously, a disappointing result. But a lot of the process up to this point I'm pleased with, which would have been the same answer if we would have made a couple of plays there at the end. The intent was there, the detail we've got to improve on as a football team. And we'll do that. It started today, and we'll go work our tails off this week and look forward to playing Pittsburgh on [this coming] Sunday.”

Seahawks' run game fell way short

Seattle managed 84 on 26 carries. The longest run of the game came from Sam Darnold, who authored a nine-yard “sprint.”

“I think it's fair to say when we're not running the ball effectively, we're either not hitting our targets or wrongly leveraged or maybe not taking the right path,” Macdonald said. “It can just be one of whatever things, it's not like guys don't know what to do, it's just how to do them to a certain extent. We'll get those things cleaned up as we go.

“You're never going to play a perfect football game. That's why the effort and the physicality are so important, because a lot of times, that makes up for a little lack of detail here or there. They've got good players too. That's why the game of football is so great. It's just back and forth, this battle of wills. When we're on our stuff and when we're rolling, I think we can be pretty dang good.”

QB Sam Darnold needs to be more dynamic

Putting up 150 yards on 16 of 23 completions isn’t going to win a lot of games for Darnold and the Seahawks. Also, Darnold’s lost fumble played a key role in the outcome.

Still, Macdonald said Darnold almost did enough.

“I thought he played fast,” Macdonald said. “I thought he played decisive, took care of the ball, put us in a lot of great positions, but unfortunately, let's go close it out.”

Darnold said the Seahawks fell short of their goals, according to Seahawks.com

“After I came off the field after the game, I knew that wasn't our standard and how we do things,” Darnold said. “We knew that. I knew that personally. I talked to some of the guys already and we're just going to continue to grow and get better from it, and we'll be all right.

“Obviously not the start that we wanted; credit those guys. I thought their defense came out and played really well. For us, it was just not enough today. I felt like we weren't as efficient as we wanted to be on first and second down; third down, we got to be way better as well. We'll bounce back and be better next week.”

Macdonald pointed to good things, including Darnold’s ability to get the ball to Jaxon Smith-Njigba. But Kenneth Walker was next on the catch list, totaling three catches for four yards. Ick. Things need to improve, according to timesunion.com.

“It seemed to me when we get it targeted and we’re all on the same page, we’re doing a lot of good stuff,” Macdonald said Monday. “When we have some indecisiveness, that’s when things got twisted a little bit, but a lot of positives.”

Included in those good things was DeMarcus Lawrence, according to ESPN.

“There were plenty of positives with the Seahawks' defense, and [DeMarcus] Lawrence's debut was one of them,” Brady Henderson wrote. “The ex-Cowboy had six tackles, two tackles for loss and a QB hit, looking every bit the rugged presence that the Seahawks expected him to be when they gave him a three-year, $32.5 million deal in March.”