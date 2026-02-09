There's nothing quite like the elation that comes with climbing the mountaintop and winning the big game. On Super Bowl Sunday, the Seattle Seahawks completed a remarkable ascent under head coach Mike Macdonald, handily taking care of business against the New England Patriots in a rematch of Super Bowl XLIX — defeating them convincingly, 29-13.

This is only the Seahawks' second Super Bowl triumph, and them getting over the hump cements quarterback Sam Darnold as a true superstar. Many celebrated Darnold for leading Seattle to dream land, immortalizing himself as a true franchise legend.

“Sam Darnold is proof you should never give up. He was once considered one of the worst quarterbacks in the entire nfl (granted, he played for the Jets), but now he is leading a Seattle Seahawks team to their sweet revenge over the Patriots. NEVER GIVE UP,” X user @dresthegoat wrote.

“We are two minutes away from Sam Darnold getting a Super Bowl ring. What a career turnaround for him since he left Carolina,” @Norris4MR added.

“Vikings really went 14-3 last year with Darnold just to let him go and then he goes 14-3 again with Seattle and wins the Super Bowl. Crazy 😂,” @RyanCogsss furthered.

Seahawks fans party in dream land after Super Bowl triumph

Article Continues Below

The Patriots came into this game having been on an unbelievable upward trajectory in Drake Maye's second season as their full-time quarterback. They were coming off a 14-3 season which they've proven to be no fluke considering how they ran through the AFC on their way to the Super Bowl, but the Seahawks were having none of their feel-good story in the process of completing their own — much to the delight of fans.

“I CANT BELIEVE IT – we are about to win our 2nd Super Bowl and avenge that bad loss to the Patriots. Let’s GO CELEBRATE during the parade like nuts,” @BigkatIyer999 wrote.

“Seattle really went through both the Niners and the Rams to get revenge on the Patriots and win a Lombardi on the Niners home field. This is Seahawks fan nirvana,” @CavemanZoltan added.

“Celebration is already on 🎊we came for revenge let’s f**king go #Seahawks #SuperBowlLX champ that makes 2time now 🏆🏆,” @Drellbv8 expressed.