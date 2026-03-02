The Seattle Seahawks were the story of the 2025 NFL season, culminating with their Super Bowl win. However, the win did not last long, as the biggest story involving the franchise is now who will buy them now that they are on sale. The Seahawks are on sale because there is no single owner since Paul Allen's death, so now the question is who will end up buying the team.

At the NFL Combine, the topic of the sale came up with both head coach Mike Macdonald and general manager John Schneider, and both said it is business as usual for the franchise, despite speculation that they might have a new owner sooner rather than later, with Jody Allen putting the team up for sale.

“It’s just business as usual for us,” Schneider said.

The Seahawks only have four draft picks this year. Schneider said part of the reason for that is Seattle anticipated last year’s draft class would be stronger than 2026 and wanted to take advantage of a deep draft talent pool in 2025.

The biggest task that Schneider has in front of him is also trying to lock up Kenneth Walker III, who won the Super Bowl MVP. However, return specialist Rashid Shaheed, edge rusher Boye Mafe, safety Coby Bryant, and cornerbacks Josh Jobe and Riq Woolen also will command attention in free agency.

Head Coach Mike Macdonald also emphasized the importance of evolving as a franchise, not being complacent about having won the Super Bowl, and understanding the fragility of implementing a winning culture within a building.

“The principle of how we are going to operate is we want to nail the daily goals — the daily standard of what we’re trying to achieve to become a championship team again,” Macdonald said. “It’s really going to be that simple. How we build the offseason program and what we do daily, that’s going to look a little different for a variety of reasons.

“But how we do our business, how we interact with each other, and how we attack schematically and how we put things together, that will all stay the same.”