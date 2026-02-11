On Wednesday, the Seattle Seahawks took to the streets to celebrate their recent win over the New England Patriots. It was a dominant performance from Seattle, particularly from the team's defense, which shut down Drake Maye and company until the game was well out of reach.

Recently, some controversy arose when internet comedian Druski announced Seahawks star wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba's name at the NFL Honors, seeming to do so intentionally in poor taste in order to draw some laughs.

On Wednesday, head coach Mike Macdonald appeared to call out Druski for the incident.

“Put some respect on that man's name,” said Macdonald after Smith-Njigba spoke, per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

#Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald got on the mic after Jaxon Smith-Njigba finished his speech… “PUT SOME RESPECT ON THAT MAN’S NAME.” Clearly a shot at Druski botching his name at NFL Honors — which the Seahawks were pissed at. https://t.co/PqJoy8IcDA pic.twitter.com/PoN7xqj57S — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) February 11, 2026

Smith-Njigba was the league leader in receiving yards this year, constantly finding ways to torch opposing defenses and giving Sam Darnold a reliable target down the field. He was part of a Seahawks offensive attack that didn't miss a beat despite parting ways with both Geno Smith and DK Metcalf over the offseason.

However, on Sunday in Santa Clara, the real star of the show was the Seahawks' defense, which found ways to put relentless pressure on Maye, even on plays when they didn't bring a blitz. Over the course of the evening, the Seahawks were able to force three turnovers, one of which was returned the other way for a touchdown, and didn't seem to have a hard time doing it.

The Seahawks are slated to bring back most of their Super Bowl-winning roster next season, although they do have some key free agents to re-sign, including Super Bowl MVP-winning running back Kenneth Walker III, who was the team's main source of offense in the big game.

For now, however, the Seahawks are still basking in the glory of winning their second Super Bowl in franchise history.