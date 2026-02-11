The Seattle Seahawks are riding high after winning the Super Bowl over the New England Patriots on Sunday. And they will anticipate throngs of fans waiting for them as they take part in their victory parade on Wednesday.

However, for kids in Seattle public schools, that won't be the case. On Wednesday, the Seattle Public School District issued a statement saying that schools will remain open, per Grant Gordon of NFL.com. Plus, the early release schedule will go as planned.

The parade is scheduled for 10:00 am PST. Kids will be dismissed between 1:10 pm and 2:30 pm.

“As the city plans celebrations, including a victory parade planned for Wednesday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m., we want families to know that Seattle Public Schools will remain open with the normal early-release Wednesday schedule,” the district's release read, in part, signed by the SPS chief operating officer, Fred Podesta.

Anyone who skips school will be hit with an “unexcused absence.”

The city of Seattle is proud of its Seahawks.

The Seahawks captured their second Super Bowl title on Sunday. Their last victory came in 2014 when they defeated the Denver Broncos 43-8.

Also, they avenged their previous Super Bowl loss to the Patriots in 2015 when they came up short 28-24.

“This year's Seahawks team brought all of Seattle together with the strongest, loudest, and most united spirit I've ever seen,” Seattle Mayor Katie B. Wilson said in Monday's release. “And [Sunday], they delivered in historic fashion, beating the Patriots and bringing a second Lombardi Trophy home to Seattle. Now it's time to celebrate. I'm looking forward to the parade this week, and I encourage everyone to come out and join the celebration — responsibly, together, and with pride.”

The first time the Seahawks appeared in the Super Bowl was in 2006, when they lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers 21-10.