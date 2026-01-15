The Seattle Seahawks are currently gearing up for their upcoming playoff matchup against the divisional rival San Francisco 49ers, with the winner moving on to the NFC Championship Game. The Seahawks enjoyed a bye in the first round of the playoffs after securing the top seed in the NFC, while the 49ers punched their ticket to the second round with a road win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Thursday, the 49ers got a troubling injury update regarding quarterback Sam Darnold in advance of the matchup.

“#Seahawks QB Sam Darnold has been added to the injury report with an oblique injury and is QUESTIONABLE for Saturday's divisional round game against the 49ers,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Later, more context was added to the injury update.

“Sam Darnold said he felt a little something in his oblique early in practice, but said he expects to play Saturday,” reported John Boyle on X, formerly Twitter.

Meanwhile, if he is able to go, Darnold will be looking to shake off some playoff demons in the Seahawks' game vs the 49ers. Last year, when he was a member of the Minnesota Vikings, Darnold suffered through a poor performance in the playoffs against the Los Angeles Rams, ending Minnesota's season in the first round despite winning 14 games.

Darnold will hope that history does not repeat itself this time around, assuming he is in the lineup.

Kickoff between the 49ers and Seahawks is set for Saturday evening from Seattle.