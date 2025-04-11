One month after signing Sam Darnold, the Seattle Seahawks have seemingly found his backup. In the twilight of free agency, the Seahawks agreed to a deal to bring back veteran quarterback Drew Lock.

The Seahawks agreed to a non-specified deal with Lock, per NFL insider Tom Pelissero. Lock returns to the team after an eventful one-year stint with the New York Giants. He previously backed up Geno Smith in 2022 and 2023 after arriving in Seattle as a part of the trade that sent Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Lock becomes the fourth quarterback under contract with the Seahawks. He joins Darnold, Sam Howell and Jaren Hall in a crowded positional group. While Howell returns to the team after backing up Smith in 2024, Lock would appear to have the leg-up on the backup job.

With 28 starts in six years, Lock brings a lot of experience to the room. He started five games in 2024, throwing for 1,071 passing yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions. Lock took over for the tanking Giants down the stretch of the regular season after the team released Daniel Jones.

Although Lock returns to his former team, nearly the entire roster has altered since he last resided in Seattle. Tight end Noah Fant, whom Lock also played with on the Denver Broncos, is the only offensive skill player still on the team.

Sam Darnold, Drew Lock join Seahawks' revamped offense

As the team's latest free agent acquisition, Lock returns to a familiar organization but in an entirely different environment. Ahead of Mike Macdonald's second year, Seattle fully revamped its offensive outlook. With Darnold at the helm, the Seahawks will also debut Cooper Kupp and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in the fall.

The Seahawks will also feature a new offensive coordinator after firing Ryan Grubb at the end of his first season. Macdonald hired Klint Kubiak away from the New Orleans Saints in January, giving the team an entirely new outlook. Unlike Grubb, Kubiak has a decade of NFL coaching experience to his name.

Seattle also made a couple of notable defensive moves in free agency, adding former All-Pro DeMarcus Lawrence. However, the Seahawks ended up losing more defensive assets than they gained, making that a bigger priority in the 2025 NFL Draft.