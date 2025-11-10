It did not take long for Sam Darnold to get the Seattle Seahawks going against the Arizona Cardinals at Lumen Field. On the game's very first drive, Darnold found Jaxon Smith-Njigba for a 43-yard touchdown.

It set the tone for the furious performance of the Seahawks in the first quarter, as they blanked the Cardinals, 21-0. They did not look back from there and cruised to the victory, 44-22.

Seattle won its fourth straight game and improved its NFC West-leading record to 7-2. The team beat Arizona for the ninth consecutive time.

Darnold's connection with Smith-Njigba was his lone touchdown pass of the night. But the Seahawks were so dominant against the Cardinals that the Pro Bowl quarterback did not have to do too much. He went 10-of-12 for 178 yards for a passer rating of 111.8.

Despite his less-than-usual numbers, the 28-year-old quarterback achieved a personal feat.

“Sam Darnold is the only player in NFL history to record a passer rating of 100-or-higher in at least six games of a player’s first nine games with a team multiple times (2024 with Minnesota),” said the Seahawks on X.

In Week 9 against the Washington Commanders, Darnold had a passer rating of 141.0 after going 21-of-24 for 330 yards and four touchdowns.

Darnold, who joined Seattle in the offseason, also helped Smith-Njigba join an elite club. He became only the third player after NFL legends Antonio Brown and Michael Irvin to record at least 75 receiving yards in each of their first nine games, according to the Associated Press.

It was a good night for the Seahawks, safe to say.