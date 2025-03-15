When news broke that the Seattle Seahawks were bringing in Cooper Kupp on a three-year, $45 million contract, it took a major chip off the free agent board.

A star at Eastern Washington who remains a proud son of the state, Kupp immediately fills a hole on a Seahawks roster that desperately needs additional pass catchers after kicking DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett to the curb, but how much can he really impact the game in 2025 and beyond?

Taking to social media to talk turkey, ex-NFL QB-turned-analyst Robert Griffin III broke the signing down, noting why he “low-key loves” the Kupp signing for Seattle.

“I low-key LOVE the Cooper Kupp signing for the Seattle Seahawks. After Trading away DK Metcalf and Geno Smith, I thought to myself, ‘”WHAT IN THE H*LL WERE THEY THINKING ?!?!'” I still feel that way, but the Cooper Kupp signing showed me a lot,” RGIII wrote.

“Sam Darnold excelled with these skill players: Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, TJ Hockensen, Aaron Jones, Jalen Nailor.

“Right now, Seattle has: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Cooper Kupp, Noah Fant, Kenneth Walker III/Zach Charbonnet, Marquez Valdez-Scantling.

“Seattle needs 2021, Cooper Kupp. Sam Darnold needs 2021 Cooper Kupp. And I don't mean 145 catches, 1,947 yards, 16 TDs Cooper Kupp. I mean plays a full season Copper Kupp. Seattle needs Noah Fant to become a force. Sam Darnold need Noah Fant to become a force. Sam Darnold is extremely talented, been through a lot as a player, and overcame it to find success.

“The facts are that Darnold doesn't carry teams. His recipe for success is elite coaching, Two #1 WRs, #1 TE, and a versatile three down RB and a dominant O-Line. Give him that and he proved last year he can help you win a lot of games. Seattle understands that. Seattle needs Sam Darnold to be a visible upgrade from Geno Smith, or everyone will say, ‘WHAT IN THE H*LL WERE THEY THINKING ?!?!'”

How much of Darnold's success was from his supporting cast in Minnesota? Did he succeed because of his talented core? Or because of Kevin O'Connell's coaching? Or did the former USC quarterback finally figure it all out, cashing in on his NFL potential to become the top star many fans expected him to be with the Jets?

For the Seahawks' sake, the organization is surely hoping for option three, but adding a player like Kupp as a safety blanket across the middle of the field certainly makes his life easier and should allow Seattle to hit the ground running in this transitional season.