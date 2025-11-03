Sam Darnold had an unstoppable performance in the Seattle Seahawks' matchup against the Washington Commanders on Sunday night.

Going into the matchup, Seattle had a 5-2 record on the season. They have shined with Darnold in his first year as the team's starting quarterback, firmly in the early mix of playoff contention.

Darnold continued his momentum in the Week 9 matchup against Washington. He completed 21 passes out of 24 attempts for 330 yards and four touchdowns and one interception.

During this showing, he had a period where he pulled off 17 consecutive completions. He ended up tying the franchise record for most completions in a row, being even with Warren Moon, per ESPN Insights.

How Sam Darnold, Seahawks played against Commanders

Article Continues Below

Sam Darnold did a lot of things right in the Sunday night matchup, leading the Seahawks to a dominant 38-14 win over the Commanders.

Seattle took control of the game in the first half and never looked back. They outscored Washington 31-7 in the first 30 minutes of regulation, a lead that the Seahawks would never let go of as they overwhelmed the Commanders all night.

Kenneth Walker III had a decent outing with 11 carries for 42 yards while recording two catches for 19 yards. Zach Charbonnet followed with eight rushes for 25 yards while recording a 21-yard catch.

Five players made two or more catches in the receiving game, including Walker. Jaxon Smith-Njigba dominated with a display of eight receptions for 129 yards while adding 11 yards on the ground. Tory Horton came next with four catches for 48 yards and two touchdowns, Elijah Arroyo had two receptions for 29 yards and a touchdown, while AJ Barner provided three catches for 24 yards. Meanwhile, Cody White caught a 60-yard touchdown pass.

The Seahawks will look forward to their next matchup, being at home. They host the Arizona Cardinals on Nov. 9 at 4:05 p.m. ET.