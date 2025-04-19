The Seattle Seahawks have four quarterbacks heading into the 2025 NFL Draft.

They signed Sam Darnold to be their starter, Drew Lock to be his backup, and still have Sam Howell and Jaren Hall from last season, with the former acquired last season in a four-pick swap.

Is that too many quarterbacks for one team? Well, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, the answer to that question might just be yes, with the Seahawks “open” to trading Howell if the right offer comes along.

Discussing Howell's spot on the team moving forward, general manager John Schneider admitted to Seattle Sports 710-AM that Seattle didn't put the North Carolina product in the best position last year.

“Sam was put in a very hard spot last year,” Schneider told the radio station. “He comes in, he's learning a new system. The year before, I think he led the league in attempts, and they didn't run the ball at all. We loved the toughness and everything. He comes in, learns a whole new system that was heavy, heavy drop-back, and gets thrown into a game where we're behind, we're throwing the ball every play, backed up. It didn't go well for him. He would admit that, probably from a preparation standpoint, too. But he wasn't put in a great spot.”

Standing 6-foot-1, 220 pounds, Howell is one of the more unique players in the NFL, with his unique movement abilities making him a potential force in the run game, even if it led to a league-leading 65 sacks in 2023 versus only 263 rushing yards and five touchdowns in his final season with the Washington Commanders.

Will Howell ever become a starter at the NFL level again? Can he prove that his sophomore season was a fluke and become the rare fifth-round pick to lead a team as their franchise player? Or will he instead become a career backup, where his arm and legs could keep him employed for years, Chase Daniel-style? While only time will tell if the Seahawks are looking to move on from Howell for a Day 3 pick, some team like the New Orleans Saints will absolutely come calling to make a deal.