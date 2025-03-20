The Seattle Seahawks have been active this offseason. With Geno Smith on the Las Vegas Raiders and DK Metcalf on the Pittsburgh Steelers, they will have a new look in 2025. Which rookies will they take to support Sam Darnold and Cooper Kupp? Let's find out in this Seahawks five-round NFL Draft mock simulator from Pro Football Network.

The Seahawks own all but one of their picks heading into the NFL Draft. Their fourth-rounder was part of the deal that landed Ernest Jones IV from the Titans during the season. They have an extra second-round pick from the Metcalf trade, an extra third-rounder from the Smith deal, and compensatory picks in the fourth and fifth. In total it is ten picks for the Seahawks, eight of which we will use in this mock draft.

How can the Seahawks support Sam Darnold in his first season in the Pacific Northwest? Or will they add to Mike Macdonald's defense? Let's find out in this mock draft.

The Seahawks build from the secondary again

The most successful run in franchise history came when the Seahawks had the best secondary in the league. The Legion of Boom helped Seattle win their first Super Bowl and get to another. So when the opportunity arises to take a safety, John Schneider jumps at it. They trade up one spot with the Jets to take Malaki Starks, a safety from Georgia.

The trade is pick 18 and a 2026 second-rounder to New York for picks 17 and 110. The Jets had previously traded down from 7 to 17 with the Bengals.

Starks had a solid season in Georgia's secondary in 2024. He picked off one ball and only allowed two touchdowns all season. Starks is a great tackler from the back, totaling over 150 in three years in college. That is the blueprint the Seahawks had during the Legion of Boom and could be again.

Two second-rounders to help Sam Darnold

First up in the second round is Seattle's pick, 50th overall. With this pick, the Seahawks take Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cameron Williams. Schneider has built this offensive line through the draft and Williams is another piece they could add. At 6'5″, there is no mistaking what position he will play in the pros. But he struggled at points in his one year as a starter, allowing five sacks in 15 games,

The Raiders pick comes up quickly, at 52nd overall. After the Giants take tackle Josh Conerly Jr from Oregon, Seattle gives Darnold a weapon with Jaylin Noel from Iowa State. Tyler Lockett's time with the Seahawks also came to an end this offseason and Noel could be his replacement. He racked up 1,200 total yards last year with the Cyclones but is only 5'11” so could be destined for the slot.

Two more picks in the third round

The Seahawks are back on the clock with the 82nd overall pick in the third round. Here they tack Josaiah Stewart, an edge rusher from the University of Michigan. Seattle's defense struggled last year and Macdonald should be looking to add elite talent to that group. Stewart had 18 sacks across three college seasons which started right after Macdonald left Ann Arbor. He should have some familiarity with the defense before coming to Seattle.

The pick the Seahawks got for Smith comes here at number 92. With the pick, they take Dylan Fairchild, an offensive guard from Georgia. Keeping Darnold upright was the key to his success in Minnesota. So taking an SEC lineman here is a smart way to build their line. Teams are looking for a diamond in the rough in the third round and Seattle may have found it in Fairchild.

The Seahawks finish with four offensive picks

The Seahawks have one pick in the fourth round, 110 from the Jets trade, and three in the fifth round. They traded number 137, the last pick of the fourth, to the Patriots for a fifth and a seventh in this draft. Let's get started with 110.

The Seahawks are on the clock after taking Fairchild and snag another offensive lineman, Ozzy Trapilo from Boston College. Seattle allowed the third-most sacks in the league last year and can't put Darnold in the same position. Taking as many shots at the offensive line as possible is not a bad thing.

The Seahawks picked up pick 144 in the Patriots trade and used it on another offensive lineman. Trey Wedig was important to Indiana's success this year and heads to Seattle with this fifth-rounder. At this point, Schneider has probably added enough to the offensive line. Hitting on just one of these picks will make this a successful draft for Seattle.

Now for the first of Seattle's two compensatory picks in the fifth round. The Seahawks add another member to the rotating cast of tight ends. Clemson tight end Jake Briningstool has not been a massive player in the passing game but could be a key blocker. With less than 100 catches between their three tight ends last year, they could use a playmaker at the position. Maybe Briningstool can evolve into that player.

Only one pick left for the Seahawks in the first five rounds of this NFL mock draft simulator. With the 175th pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Seattle selects San Jose State wide receiver Nick Nash. The 6'3″ Nash took a massive step forward in his last season with over 1,300 total yards. With two iconic wide receivers to replace, finding another gem this late in the round would be huge for Seattle.