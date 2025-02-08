Thursday night at the NFL Honors Sterling Sharpe, former star wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers, was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in the Senior category. The long-anticipated honor was historic as he and his younger brother, Shannon Sharpe are the first pair of brothers to both be enshrined in the Hall of Fame.

Sterling Sharpe, the No. 7 overall pick in the 1988 NFL draft out of South Carolina, achieved remarkable feats during his seven-year career with the Packers. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and a three-time first-team All-Pro selection. Known for his exceptional hands and ability to dominate on the field, Sterling set the NFL record for receptions in a single season with 108 in 1992 before breaking his own record with 112 in 1993.

His career, while cut short due to a neck injury after the 1994 season, left an indelible mark on the sport, and his enshrinement is a testament to his extraordinary contributions.

Shannon Sharpe delivered a touching and tearful speech in front of a packed audience in New Orleans ahead of Super Bowl LIX during a live taping of his popular Nightcap podcast.

“This is why I get emotional,” Shannon said, holding back tears. “People ask why [I get emotional], because I had to follow him to get to where I'm going. I got to walk in his footsteps. Almost everything I learned I learned from him.”

Shannon, a Hall of Fame tight end himself, shared how Sterling became not just an older brother but also a role model and father figure. He recounted the unwavering support Sterling provided him, even under the high expectations placed on him by their grandparents.

“For my brother to do what he did with no instruction manual, and to get me to where I got,” Shannon said, pausing as emotion overtook him. “The only man I wanted to be was him, he's my role model. He's like my father. I'm not the person I am without him.”

The pinnacle of Shannon’s tribute came as he expressed his gratitude and admiration with a selfless declaration. “I've said it before, I would give everything I have, take myself out the Hall of Fame, just for you to be here,” Shannon remarked, honoring the profound influence Sterling had on his life and career.

In the past, Shannon Sharpe has often spoken about how much of an impact Sterling Sharpe had on his career and development as a player and as a man. Now, they both share the distinct honor of being enshrined amongst the best in the sport.